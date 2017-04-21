RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Result Declaration To Take Time: RRB Official

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Result Declaration To take Time: RRB Official New Delhi: Amidst huge anxiety and chaos that has shrouded candidates awaiting the RRB NTPC result, news have been going around regarding its declaration date. Contrary to the reports emerged in some sections of media, RRB officials - at least from three boards (Allahabad, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar)- confirmed to NDTV that the result declaration will take more time.



Frustration is visible among those awaiting the result. Candidates are posting result related queries on various social media platforms.



"How you can ignor lakhs of students waiting for rrb ntpc 2015 result...." posted Ashish Dahiya (twitter handle: ashishdahiya01)



The world's largest online examination ever,



Apart from denying about the result declaration in near future, the RRB officials have also said about the release of a major update related to RRB NTPC recruitment process. The update can be expected soon.



RRB NTPC exam process which is underway right now is the largest online examination in the world, an official said in to PTI on February 10. A whopping 92 lakh candidates had applied for the jobs, of whom 2.73 lakh qualified the preliminary exam and were called for written test on January 17-19, a senior Railway Ministry official told Press Trust of India.



Railway Recruitment Board had released the RRB NTPC Stage 2 Computer Based Test (CBT) answer keys and question papers from January 24 afternoon in the respective websites of RRBs. The Board also provided the candidates chance to raise their objections to keys from January 24 to January 30.



