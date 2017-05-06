New India Assurance Company Limited: Prelims Results For 984 Assistant Posts Declared

The New India Assurance Company Limited has announced prelims exam result for Assistant post. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website at newindia.co.in.

Jobs | Written by | Updated: May 06, 2017 09:11 IST
New Delhi:  The New India Assurance Company Limited has announced the result of the prelims exam for Assistant post. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website at newindia.co.in. The recruitment began in March 2017 with The New India Assurance Company Ltd., a leading Public Sector General Insurance Company and wholly owned by Government of India, invited applications from eligible Indian Citizens for recruitment of 984 Assistants in Class III cadre from open market.

How to check result?
Results can be retrieved at the official web portal of the recruiting organisation. Candidates can download the .pdf file from the official website and check their roll number. The result list copy can also be saved for future reference.

Result declared, What's next?
"Downloading of call letters indicating date and venue of Phase II examination will commence shortly. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the Recruitment Section of our website for further details. Marks of the candidates not shortlisted for Phase II examination will be displayed on our website soon", says the recruiting body.

