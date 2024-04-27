6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan, No Immediate Damage Reported

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck just off Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien on Saturday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 24.9 km (15.5 miles), the weather administration said.

Taiwan has been hit by more than 1,000 aftershocks since a 7.2 magnitude quake struck Hualien earlier this month, killing 17 people.

