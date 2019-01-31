NIACL Administrative Officer (AO) Exam: Difficulty Level Easy To Moderate, Say Candidates

NIACL AO Exam Analysis: Main Exam In March

The preliminary exam of New India Assurance Co. Ltd.(NIACL) Administrative Officer posts was held on January 30. Candidates who took the exam said the difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. The NIACL AO online exam comprised objective type multiple choice tests with questions from three areas; English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the exam was 60 minutes. Selection to scale 1 posts will be through two-tier examinations and interview. The second exam will be held on March 2 and candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to take the exam.

"The expected cut-off, for the General Category, may vary between 70-75 marks," said Dr. Susheel Joshi, SVP (Academic) at Gradeup. "The English Language was the easiest of the three. The level of Quantitative Aptitude section was a little difficult and tricky as compared to the other sections. While the reasoning section was moderate," he also said.

The result is expected in February. If the exam is held in more than one session, the scores across various sessions will be equated to adjust for slight differences in difficulty level of different test batteries used across sessions, it said in a statement.

A total of 312 vacancies had been notified by NIACL for Generalists and Specialists (Company Secretary, Legal and Finance and Accounts disciplines) (scale 1 posts).

