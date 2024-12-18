NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 500 Posts, Check Details

NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has started the registration process for the recruitment of assistants. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, newindia.co.in. Applications can be submitted until January 1, 2025.

NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, newindia.co.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Assistant Recruitment Exercise - 2024"

Step 3. You will be redirected to the application page

Step 4. Fill out the application form and make the payment

Step 5. Save the form for future reference

Important Dates

Closure for editing application details: January 1, 2025

Last date for printing the application: January 16, 2025

Online fee payment: December 17, 2024, to January 1, 2025

The official notification states: "A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate should have passed English as one of the subjects at SSC / HSC / Intermediate / Graduation level. The candidate should possess a certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination as of December 1, 2024."

Age Criteria

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not more than 30 years old as of December 1, 2024.

Selection Procedure

The selection process consists of three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and a Regional Language Test.



Tier I: Preliminary Examination (Online Objective Test)

The Preliminary Examination will carry a total of 100 marks.

It will have a duration of 1 hour and include 3 sections.

Tier II: Main Examination (Online Objective Test)

The Main Examination will carry a total of 250 marks.

It will have a duration of 2 hours and include 5 sections.

Candidates who qualify for the Main Examination will be shortlisted for the Regional Language Test, which is the final stage before selection. The Regional Language Test is qualifying in nature, and no marks will be awarded for this stage.