NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2018 For 685 Posts Begins Soon; Check Details Here

NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2018: Application Process To Begin From July 16 @ Newindia.co.in

New India Assurance Co. Ltd or NIACL has today published a notification for 685 assistant recruitment. The NIACL assistant recruitment 2108 official notification can be accessed from the official website of the public sector general insurance company, www.newindia.co.in. The NIACL assistant recruitment is being done in Class III cadre from open market. The online registration from July 16 to July 31 and the tier 1 online examination or preliminary examination for NIACL assistant jobs this year will be done on September 8 and 9, 2018.

The NIACL assistant recruitment main examination will be held on October 6, 2018. The admit cards for both prelims and main examinations of NIACL assistant recruitment process will be released 10 days prior to the date of each examination.

According to the notification, both dates announced for NIACL assistant recruitment examinations are tentative.

"The New India Assurance Company Ltd., a leading Public Sector General Insurance Company, invites applications from eligible Indian Citizens for recruitment of 685 Assistants in Class III cadre from open market," said the notification.

NIACL assistant recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Online Registration: July 16, 2018 to July 31, 2018

Payment of Application Fees - Online: July 16, 2018 to July 31, 2018

Tier I Online Examination (Preliminary Exam): September 8, 9, 2018

Tier II Online Examination (Main Exam): October 6, 2018Download of Call Letters: 10 days prior to the date of each examination

According to candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorized website of the company "www.newindia.co.in" for details and updates.

The application process would be only through online mode only.

No other mode of application will be accepted, said the notification.

Click here for more Jobs News