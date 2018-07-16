NIACL Recruitment 2018: Assistant Online Application Begins @ Newindia.co.in, Apply Now

The NIACL assistant recruitment 2108 online application can be filled at www.newindia.co.in.

NIACL Recruitment 2018: New India Assurance Co. Ltd (NIACL) has started the online application process for 685 assistant posts. The NIACL assistant recruitment 2108 recruitment details and official notification can be accessed from the official website of the public sector general insurance company, www.newindia.co.in. The NIACL assistant online registration will be held till July 31 and the tier 1 online examination or preliminary examination for NIACL assistant jobs this year will be done on September 8 and 9, 2018.

NIACL Recruitment 2018: How to apply for Assistants posts

Follow these steps to submit your online application for NIACL assistant recruitment 2018:

Step I: Candidates have to go to the Company's website www newindia.co.in's 'Recruitment' Section and click on the option 'APPLY ONLINE' which will open a new screen

Step II: To register application, choose the tab 'CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION' and enter details and complete registration

Step III: Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before "FINAL SUBMIT".

Step IV: Click on 'PAYMENT' Tab and proceed for payment

Step V: Click on 'SUBMIT button

NIACL Recruitment 2018: Important dates for registration

Commencement of on-line registration of application: 16/07/2018

Closure of registration of application: 31/07/2018

Closure for editing application details: 31/07/2018

Last date for printing your application: 15/08/2018

Online Fee Payment: 16/07/2018 to 31/07/2018

The NIACL assistant recruitment process will consist of online tests (prelims and mains). NIACL assistant prelims test will be of 100 questions of 100 marks while main test will be consisted for 200 questions for 250 marks. Candidates who qualify the main examination will be further shortlisted for Regional Language Test before the final selection.

