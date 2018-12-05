NIACL Announces Jobs For Graduates, Postgraduates

NIACL AO Recruitment 2018; 312 Posts

The New India Assurance Company Limited, or the NIACL has released official notification for Administrative Officer recruitment. A total of 312 vacancies are available for Generalists and Specialists (Company Secretary, Legal and Finance and Accounts disciplines) (scale 1 posts). Online registration for the recruitment will begin on December 10, 2018. Eligible candidates can apply till December 26, 2018. NIAL will conduct exams in January-March 2019. While the first phase exam will be an objective test, the second phase exam will also have a descriptive paper. Candidates can apply at the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

Applicants must be in the age group of 21-30 years.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2018: Vacancy Details

For Generalist post, applicants must be graduate/ postgraduate with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria

The first phase exam will comprise of questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative aptitude and the question paper will be bilingual (except the English language section). In order to qualify the first stage exam, candidates have to qualify each of the sections, cut off for which will be decided by NIACL.

The second stage exam will have an extra paper for the Specialist post where the technical and professional knowledge of the candidate will be assessed. The descriptive paper will be common for both the posts.

Candidates who qualify the second stage exam will be eligible for the interview round. 'Final selection would be based on consolidated marks of main examination (objective test) & Interview. The final merit list shall be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates. Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the merit list shall be considered for appointment,' reads the job notice.

