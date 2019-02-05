NIACL AO Result: Phase 1 Exam Results Announced; Direct Link Here

NIACL AO Result: Administrative Officers phase 1 exam results released @ newindia.co.in

NIACL AO result: The New India Assurance Company LTD, a government of India undertaking, has released the NIACL AO results on the official website. The NIACL AO first phase written exams results have been released on the website, newindia.co.in. The NIACL had announced recruitment of 312 Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I) last year. The list of roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates for Phase-II of the recruitment exercise for the post of NIACL AO can be found on the website mentioned above. A direct link of NIACL AO result has also been provided here in this story.

According to the NIACL result notification, downloading of call-letters indicating date and venue of Phase-II examination will commence shortly.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the recruitment section of NIACL website for further details.

Mark-sheet and cut-offs of NIACL AO results of the Phase-I exam will be displayed the official website soon.

The preliminary exam of NIACL AO posts was held on January 30.

Candidates who took the exam said the difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate.

The NIACL AO online exam comprised objective type multiple choice tests with questions from three areas; English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude for a total of 100 marks.

