NIA AO Admit Card 2019 Released @ Newindia.co.in; Download Now

The NIA AO admit card available at the official website of the company, newindia.co.in.

NIA AO admit card 2019: The New India Assurance Company has released the NIA AO admit card for the online exam for the recruitment of Administrative Officers (AO). The NIA AO admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the company, newindia.co.in. The NIA AO online exam will comprise objective type multiple choice tests with questions from three areas; English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude for a total of 100 marks.

The New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited had announced jobs for AO posts in December last year. Online registration process for the recruitment was held till December 26. The company had notified a total of 312 Generalists and Specialists vacancies under Company Secretary, Legal and Finance and Accounts disciplines.

Selection to scale 1 posts will be through two-tier examinations and interview.

It was earlier announced that the written exams will be held within January-March 2019.

NIA AO admit card 2019: How to download

Follow these steps to download your NIA AO admit card 2019:

Step One : Visit the official website of NIA Company, newindia.co.in

Step Two : Click on the "Download Call Letter and Information Handouts for Phase-I: AO-RE 2018" link given on the "What's new" section on the home page

Step Three : On next page, click on "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR PHASE-I (PRELIMINARY) EXAM"

Step Four : On next page, enter your registration details

Step Five : Login to the page after entering the Captcha given there

Step Six : Download your NIA AO admit card from next page

NIA AO admit card 2019: Exam Patern

The NIA AO exam would be conducted online i.e. on a computer.

The tests except test of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi.

All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. The candidate has to select the most appropriate answer and mouse click that alternative which they feel is appropriate/ correct.

The alternative/ option that is clicked on will be treated as the answer to that question. Answer to any question will be considered for final evaluation, only when candidates have submitted the answers by clicking on "Save & Next" or "Mark for Review & Next".

The NIA AO admit card should be brought with the candidate to the exam venue along with their recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it. (Preferably the same photograph as was as uploaded).

If the exam is held in more than one session, the scores across various sessions will be equated to adjust for slight differences in difficulty level of different test batteries used across sessions, NIA said in a statement.

A candidate is allowed to appear only once in the online exam. Multiple appearances in online exam will result in cancellation of candidature. In case more than one NIA AO admit card has been generated, candidates are advised to appear only once on the date and at the time mentioned on the respective call letter. All other call letters are to be surrendered, the NIA said.

Click here for more Jobs News

