NIACL Administrative Officer Recruitment Begins Tomorrow

The New India Assurance Company Limited, or the NIACL will begin online registration for Administrative Officer recruitment tomorrow. Interested candidates can submit their applications on or before December 26. NIACL has notified a total of 312 Generalists and Specialists posts for recruitment under Company Secretary, Legal and Finance and Accounts disciplines. Selection to these scale 1 posts will be through two-tier examinations and interview. The written exams will be held within January-March 2019. While the first phase exam will be an objective test, the second phase exam will also have a descriptive paper.

NIACL Administrative Officer Vacancy Details

Candidates can apply at the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. Applicants must be within 21-30 years of age.

NIACL AO 2018 Eligibility Criteria

'Candidates who qualify the second stage exam will be eligible for the interview round. 'Final selection would be based on consolidated marks of main examination (objective test) & Interview. The final merit list shall be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates. Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the merit list shall be considered for appointment,' reads the job notice.

On the other hand for the Assistant recruitment, notified in July, NIACL will conduct the pre-employment medical examination within December 19-21. List of candidates, state-wise, has been released online. Click here for list of shortlisted candidates.

