UP Students Clear Exam With 'Jai Shri Ram' Answers, Professors Suspended

First year students at an Uttar Pradesh University aced the exam by allegedly writing 'Jai Shri Ram' and names of cricketers in the answer sheet. But then the law caught up.

Two professors at state-run Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur were suspended for allegedly extorting money from students in exchange of marks on answer sheets written with songs, music and religious slogans.

Student leader Divyanshu Singh had alleged in a letter sent to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Governor and Vice Chancellor that with the connivance of some officials of university, even the students who got zero marks were passed by giving them more than 60 percent marks.

Irregularities, exposed by an RTI response, were identified during the assessment of special bank copies, resulting in significant variations in marks upon re-evaluation.

"There was an allegation that students have been given more marks. So we constituted a committee. That Committee in its report said that students have been awarded more marks," said Vice-Chancellor Vandana Singh.

Asked about the religious slogans, she said: "Have not seen the copy with Jai Shri Ram answers but saw a copy in which I could not make out anything relevant based on which marks could be given to the student. The handwriting was not very clear."

The Raj Bhavan had written a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the University and directed to take action in the matter.

NDTV has accessed the answer sheets where Jai Shri Ram appears in the middle of the answer about 'pharmacy as career'. In the same answer, appears the names of cricketers like Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The examiners, Dr Vinay Verma and Manish Gupta, were suspended in the examination committee meeting on Wednesday.

"Teachers have been warned so that such a thing is not repeated. The committee has recommended termination for the involved teachers. But there's a model code of conduct is in place and further action will be taken once the poll code is lifted," said the Vice-Chancellor.