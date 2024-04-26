Arjuna Awardee Paramilitary Officer Guilty Of Sex Abuse, Faces Dismissal

CRPF officer Khajan Singh has been served a dismissal notice

A high-ranking officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been served notice for dismissal from service after he was found guilty of sex harassment, sources said.

Khajan Singh, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank chief sports officer of the CRPF, sexually harassed women personnel in the paramilitary force, sources said on Friday.

Following the allegations by the women, the CRPF investigated the matter and found him guilty. The country's largest paramilitary force then gave a report to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which asked the Home Ministry to dismiss him.

"An enquiry was conducted by the CRPF against the officer. Following due process of law, action was taken, and a report was submitted to the UPSC. Now, the UPSC recommended his dismissal. The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has also approved it. The CRPF has issued dismissal notice to the officer," a senior officer said.

Before becoming CRPF chief sports officer, he had won a silver medal at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games in the 200 metres butterfly event, which was India's first medal in swimming at the event since 1951.

Khajan Singh, who is posted in Mumbai, has not given a statement yet. He has been given 15 days to respond to the dismissal notice.

He faces two charges and the notice for dismissal has been issued in one case. Investigation in the other case is going on, news agency PTI reported.

He had earlier denied the allegations as "absolutely false" and made to "spoil his image".

The CRPF, which has about 3.25 lakh personnel, first inducted women in combat ranks in 1986. It has six all-women battalions with an overall strength of 8,000 personnel.

It also has women personnel in sports and other administrative wings.