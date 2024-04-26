Applications Invited From Company Secretaries In Mumbai, Pune, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is inviting applications from Company Secretaries (CS) as young professionals in the office of Regional Director (WR), Registrar of Companies, Mumbai and Registrar of Companies, Pune.

The deadline to complete the application process is May 12 by 5:00 pm.

Eligibility

Qualified Company Secretaries having a minimum of two years experience post passing their final examination are eligible to apply. The candidate's age must not exceed more than 35 years as on June 1, 2024.



Job role

The professionals would be engaged for a period of one year in the first instance, extendable up to a maximum of four years. The first three months would be probation period. The candidates will be engaged on a full-time basis.

Advertisement

Salary

The job role will be entitled for a fixed consolidated remuneration of Rs 40,000 per month and conveyance allowance of Rs 1,000 per month. Young professionals will not be entitled to any allowance or benefits such as dearness allowance, transport facility, residential accommodation/personal staff/CGHS/medical reimbursement etc.

Interested candidates may register through the link: https://forms.gle/8upTtzbYfodKMVxc7

The place of posting of young professionals will be at Mumbai and Pune. Candidates are required to indicate clearly their preferred place of posting while filling the application form. Candidates will work under the guidance and supervision of the Officers of Ministry and its Regional Offices.