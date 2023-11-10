Indo Tibetan Border Police Invites Job Applications With Salary Over Rs 2 Lakh

Indo Tibetan Border Police.

Applications are invited from Indian citizens for filling eleven posts of Commandant (Engineer) in Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The vacancies are open in the pay group of Rs 1,23,100- 2,15,900.

Candidates can submit the online applications at the official website of ITBPF by December 26, 2023. The applicants are also required to submit hard copy of the applications dully filled in all respects before the last date.

Eligibility criteria

Lieutenant Colonel of the Corps of Engineers from the Army or Officers holding analogous post on a regular basis or with 5 years regular service in posts in Pay Matrix Level 12 in Military Engineering Service or Central or Union Territories or State public Works Departments or General Reserve Engineering Force or Central Armed Police Forces and having degree in Civil Engineering are eligible to apply.

The Armed Force personnel due to retire or who are to be transferred to reserve with in a period of one year and having requisite experience and qualifications can also be considered.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ITBP for further details.