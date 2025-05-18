Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended, Vacancies Increased To 10,000

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has extended the application deadline for the ongoing Constable Recruitment 2025 drive. Initially scheduled to close on May 17, the last date for submission of online applications has now been pushed to May 25, 2025, offering candidates an extended window of eight additional days to apply.

Increased Vacancies Across 11 Districts

In a significant update, the number of available constable posts has also been revised. The recruitment drive, which originally aimed to fill 9,617 vacancies, will now cover a total of 10,000 posts. This enhancement came after a revised notification issued on May 12, announcing the addition of 383 new positions across 11 districts in the state.

These posts include vacancies for Constable General Duty, Driver, Band, Operator, and Driver roles in the Police Telecommunication Unit. The recruitment will be conducted across various districts, units, and battalions under the Rajasthan Police.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fee Details

For candidates belonging to the General category, OBC/EWS (creamy layer), and applicants from outside Rajasthan: Rs 600

For candidates from Rajasthan under the Non-Creamy Layer of OBC/MBC/EWS, SC, ST, TSP, and Sahariya categories: Rs 400

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Salary And Benefits

Selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly stipend of Rs 14,600 during the two-year probationary training period. After completion, they will be entitled to a regular salary under Pay Matrix Level-5 (L-5), along with applicable allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed Senior Secondary (Class 12) or an equivalent examination from a recognised educational board or institution.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Key Dates

Application Start Date: April 28, 2025

New Application Deadline: May 25, 2025

Interested candidates are advised to apply before the extended deadline and regularly check the official Rajasthan Police recruitment portal for further updates.