Rajasthan Records 64.6% Voter Turnout In 2nd Phase, Barmer Tops With 74.25%

The bypoll to the Bagidora Assembly seat in Banswara recorded a voter turnout of 77 per cent.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 64.6 per cent (provisional figures) in the 13 remaining Lok Sabha seats that went to the polls on Friday. Elections to the state's other 12 Lok Sabha seats were held in the first phase on April 19.

The final numbers will be released on Saturday as large queues were seen at many polling booths even after 6 p.m., said Chief Electoral Officer, Rajasthan, Praveen Gupta.

In 2019, a turnout of 68.42 per cent was recorded in the 13 seats that went to the polls on Friday, Gupta said.

The Barmer Lok Sabha constituency registered the highest voter turnout at 74.25 per cent, while Tonk-Sawai Madhopur recorded the lowest turnout among the 13 seats at 56.55 per cent.

With Friday's polling, the Lok Sabha elections concluded in all 25 seats in the state. The results will be declared on June 4

In the second phase, elections were held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawad- Baran Lok Sabha constituencies.

While Barmer recorded a slight rise in voter turnout at 74.25 as compared to 73.3 per cent in 2019, Kota also witnessed marginally higher turnout, from 70.22 per cent in 2019 to 70.82 per cent this time.

The break-ups for the other seats are as follows:

* Banswara 72.24 per cent (72.9 per cent in 2019)

* Jhalawar-Baran 68.72 per cent (71.96 per cent in 2019)

* Chittorgarh 67.83 per cent (72.39 per cent in 2019)

* Udaipur 64.01 per cent (70.32 per cent in 2019)

* Jodhpur 63.3 per cent (68.89 per cent in 2019)

* Jalore 62.28 per cent (65.74 per cent in 2019)

* Bhilwara 60.1 per cent (65.64 per cent in 2019)

* Ajmer 59.22 per cent (67.32 per cent in 2019)

* Rajsamand 58.01 per cent (64.87 per cent in 2019)

* Pali 56.8 per cent (62.98 per cent in 2024)

* Tonk-Sawai Madhopur 56.55 per cent (63.44 per cent in 2019)

The 2024 figures are all provisional and subject to change when the final numbers are released by the Election Commission on Saturday.

