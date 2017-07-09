Army Recruitment Rally In Punjab To Begin On 1 August 2017

Army recruitment rally will be held at Patiala, Punjab from 1 August 2017. Army job aspirants can submit their applications till 16 July 2017. Details in this regard can be found at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Recruitment rally will be held for the categories of Soldier General Duty, Soldier (Technical) (Technical Arms, Artillery, Army Air Defence), Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant and Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms).

Exact venue detail is not available as of now. Candidates can find details in this regard later online.

The recruitment rally will continue till 11 August 2017.

Admit card will be issued online after the last date. 'Candidates are requested to bring their admit card and application at the rally site. Date and time of reporting at rally site will be mentioned on the admit card.'

Regarding eligibility the official notification mentions that, 'Candidates with 102 Vocational Subjects are not eligible for Soldier Technical & Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical categories. They can apply for Soldier Tradesman/Soldier General Duty if meeting required percentage of marks in class 10th as per para 4 (d) & (e) of eligibility conditions.'



