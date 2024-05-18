Taarak Mehta Actor Who Went Missing Returns Home, Explains His Absence

The actor's sudden disappearance along with reports of him facing financial problems made headlines.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' actor Gurucharan Singh, who had been missing for over 25 days, returned home on Friday, police said. The 50-year-old actor's family had filed a missing complaint after he left his home in Delhi on April 22 but never reached Mumbai.

Mr Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular TV show, was interrogated after he returned home. He told the police that he had left home to begin a "religious journey". While on this pilgrimage, he said, he travelled to several cities and lived at gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

However, after nearly a month, he felt like he should end the pilgrimage and return home so he came back, Mr Singh told police.

The actor's sudden disappearance along with reports of him facing financial problems made headlines last month. Sources also revealed that he was soon to get married.

Mr Singh was last seen on a CCTV camera in Palam, a few kilometres away from his home, on April 24. The actor was seen crossing a road with a backpack in the footage. Soon after, his phone was switched off and he could not be traced.

Before he went missing, Mr Singh had withdrawn about ₹ 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi. "His flight was scheduled for 8.30 pm on Monday, but he was seen at a traffic intersection in Palam at around 9.14 pm," officials said.

Police had registered a kidnapping case based on his father's complaint and formed multiple teams to trace the actor.