RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Application Correction Window Open Until May 24

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Candidates are required to pay a modification fee of Rs 250 if they choose to edit any information in the form.

Read Time: 2 mins
RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Selection includes CBT, PET/PMT, and document verification.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: The application correction window for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable and sub-inspector (SI) recruitment is currently open and will close on May 24. Registered candidates can make changes to their RRB RPF application form by visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

They will be required to provide credentials such as registration number and date of birth to log in and make changes to their application form.

Candidates are required to pay a modification fee of Rs 250 if they choose to edit any information in the form. Each modification made to the application form incurs this fee.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4,440 constables and sub-inspector vacancies in the department.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Eligibility, Age Limit

For RPF constable positions, applicants must have cleared the Class 10 exam from a recognised board or institution. The age requirement for candidates is between 18 and 28 years.

To qualify for RPF SI positions, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university, and their age should be between 20 and 28 years.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection criteria include a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document verification.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

RPF Sub-Inspector- 452

RPF Constable- 4,208

Salary details:

RPF Sub-Inspector- 35,400/ month 

RPF Constable- 21,700/ month

 RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Reservation For Women

A total of 15% of posts are reserved for women. 

