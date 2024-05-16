RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Application Correction Window Open Until May 24

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: The application correction window for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable and sub-inspector (SI) recruitment is currently open and will close on May 24. Registered candidates can make changes to their RRB RPF application form by visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.
They will be required to provide credentials such as registration number and date of birth to log in and make changes to their application form.
Candidates are required to pay a modification fee of Rs 250 if they choose to edit any information in the form. Each modification made to the application form incurs this fee.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4,440 constables and sub-inspector vacancies in the department.
RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Eligibility, Age Limit
For RPF constable positions, applicants must have cleared the Class 10 exam from a recognised board or institution. The age requirement for candidates is between 18 and 28 years.
To qualify for RPF SI positions, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university, and their age should be between 20 and 28 years.
RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
The selection criteria include a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document verification.
RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
RPF Sub-Inspector- 452
RPF Constable- 4,208
Salary details:
RPF Sub-Inspector- 35,400/ month
RPF Constable- 21,700/ month
RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Reservation For Women
A total of 15% of posts are reserved for women.