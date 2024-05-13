Advertisement
RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Registration Window For 4,660 Vacancies Closes On May 14

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied so far can register themselves by visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Read Time: 2 mins
RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: The registration window for Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable and sub-inspector (SI) vacancies will close on Tuesday, May 14. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied so far can register themselves by visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.  The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4,440 constable and SI vacancies in the department.

The application correction window will open on May 15 and close on May 24. Candidates will be required to provide credentials such as registration number and date of birth to log in and make changes to their RRB RPF application form.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Eligibility, Age Limit

For RPF constable positions, applicants must have cleared the Class 10 exam from a recognized board or institution. The age requirement for candidates is between 18 and 28 years.

To qualify for RPF SI positions, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university, and their age should be between 20 and 28 years.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

General Category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while those belonging to SC, ST, ex-servicemen, female, transgender, minorities, and economically backward classes will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection criteria include a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document verification.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Railway Jobs
