Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Hiring For 84 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at hal-india.co.in.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is currently accepting applications for the positions of manager, security officer, and other posts. Those who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website - hal-india.co.in. The deadline for application submission is November 30, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill 84 posts.



HAL Recruitment 2023: Application fees



Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from paying application fees.



HAL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Senior Test Pilot (FW) / Test Pilot (FW): 2 posts

Chief Manager (Civil): 1 post

Senior Manager (Civil): 1 post

Deputy Manager (Civil): 9 posts

Manager (IMM) I: 5 posts

Deputy Manager (IMM): 12 posts

Engineer (IMM): 9 posts

Deputy Manager (Finance): 9 posts

Finance Officer: 6 posts

Deputy Manager (HR): 5 posts

Deputy Manager (Legal): 4 posts

Deputy Manager (Marketing): 5 posts

Security Officer: 9 posts

Officer (Officer Language): 1 post

Fire Officer: 3 posts

Engineer (CS) (Complex Office): 3 posts



Eligibility criteria



Individuals interested in applying for these positions can review the educational qualifications and age limits by referring to the detailed notification, here.

HAL Recruitment 2023: Age limit



Grade II:

UR/EWS: 35 years

OBC(NCL): 38 years

SC/ST: 40 years

Grade III and IV:

UR/EWS: 45 years

OBC(NCL): 48 years

SC/ST: 50 years

Grade V and VI:

UR/EWS: 48 years

OBC(NCL): 51 years

SC/ST: 53 years

HAL Recruitment 2023: Pay scales



The pay scales for the respective grades are as follows:

Grade II: Rs 40,000 - 1,40,000

Grade III: Rs 50,000 - 1,60,000

Grade IV: Rs 60,000 - 1,80,000

Grade V: Rs 70,000 - 2,00,000

Grade VI: Rs 80,000 - 2,20,000

Grade VII: Rs 90,000 - 2,40,000

Annual increment is currently three per cent of the running Basic Pay.