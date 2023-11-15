Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Hiring For 84 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at hal-india.co.in.
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is currently accepting applications for the positions of manager, security officer, and other posts. Those who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website - hal-india.co.in. The deadline for application submission is November 30, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill 84 posts.
HAL Recruitment 2023: Application fees
Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from paying application fees.
HAL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
- Senior Test Pilot (FW) / Test Pilot (FW): 2 posts
- Chief Manager (Civil): 1 post
- Senior Manager (Civil): 1 post
- Deputy Manager (Civil): 9 posts
- Manager (IMM) I: 5 posts
- Deputy Manager (IMM): 12 posts
- Engineer (IMM): 9 posts
- Deputy Manager (Finance): 9 posts
- Finance Officer: 6 posts
- Deputy Manager (HR): 5 posts
- Deputy Manager (Legal): 4 posts
- Deputy Manager (Marketing): 5 posts
- Security Officer: 9 posts
- Officer (Officer Language): 1 post
- Fire Officer: 3 posts
- Engineer (CS) (Complex Office): 3 posts
Eligibility criteria
Individuals interested in applying for these positions can review the educational qualifications and age limits by referring to the detailed notification, here.
HAL Recruitment 2023: Age limit
Grade II:
- UR/EWS: 35 years
- OBC(NCL): 38 years
- SC/ST: 40 years
- Grade III and IV:
- UR/EWS: 45 years
- OBC(NCL): 48 years
- SC/ST: 50 years
- Grade V and VI:
- UR/EWS: 48 years
- OBC(NCL): 51 years
- SC/ST: 53 years
HAL Recruitment 2023: Pay scales
The pay scales for the respective grades are as follows:
- Grade II: Rs 40,000 - 1,40,000
- Grade III: Rs 50,000 - 1,60,000
- Grade IV: Rs 60,000 - 1,80,000
- Grade V: Rs 70,000 - 2,00,000
- Grade VI: Rs 80,000 - 2,20,000
- Grade VII: Rs 90,000 - 2,40,000
Annual increment is currently three per cent of the running Basic Pay.