"Karnataka Politicians Misunderstood": Chandrababu Naidu Amid HAL Row

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday dismissed reports suggesting that he has sought the relocation of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from Karnataka to the state, and said he had pitched for a new production unit during his recent engagement with the Centre.

"I never asked for the HAL located in Bengaluru to be shifted to Andhra Pradesh. It's a massive, strategic facility - such institutions can't and shouldn't be moved. I have never sought the relocation of any project from one region to another, and such an idea is not part of my history," the Chief Minister told the Mahanadu Sabha in Kadapa.

Mr Naidu, who is the president of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said his party is "synonymous with development". "We never oppose progress, nor do we believe in taking away projects from other states," he said.

The Chief Minister's clarification came amid a political row over the reports suggesting that he had sought to shift HAL's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production from Karnataka to his state, during his recent meeting with the Union Government, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He said he met Mr Singh to request the establishment of a defence manufacturing hub in Andhra Pradesh, especially in the Rayalaseema region. He said Lepakshi in Anantapur district is highly suitable for setting up aircraft manufacturing and defence-related industries.

"I had earlier highlighted Lepakshi's potential, but unfortunately, some politicians in Karnataka misunderstood this as an attempt to shift HAL to Andhra Pradesh," he said.

A top source said that Mr Naidu offered the Centre 10,000 acres of land, just 70 km from the Andhra-Karnataka border at Lepakshi, for any expansion plans of HAL. "Defence units like these need setbacks as well, which is possible here in Andhra Pradesh and may be tough in Karnataka," the source said.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar asserted that the state government would not let go of any companies or related units that are based in the state.

"HAL was not given to the state by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. It is because of the technical talent and scientific community here that Bengaluru became the base for the aviation and defence sector since Jawaharlal Nehru's time," he said. The TDP is an ally of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre.

"Whatever Chandrababu Naidu requests from the Centre for his state politically, we don't want to interfere. Let him secure anything new for Andhra Pradesh - we will not obstruct it. But whatever we consider an asset to our state, and what has existed here from the beginning, our government will not let go of it at any cost. It is a matter of self-respect. We will ensure it stays with us," he added.

Karnataka Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Sharan Prakash Patil, also spoke out on the matter. "HAL is the pride of our state. We will not allow its relocation to Andhra Pradesh. This institution was not founded by the BJP. The Congress government brought it here. If there is any attempt to move it, BJP MPs from Karnataka must act. Otherwise, they are betraying the state," he said.

HAL, India's flagship aerospace and defence manufacturing company, currently operates major production facilities in Bengaluru and Tumakuru in Karnataka. These units are central to the production of fighter jets, helicopters, and trainer aircraft, including the LCA Tejas and the planned AMCA.