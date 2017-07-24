Won't Allow Driver-Less Cars In India: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said driverless cars will not be allowed in India as it might lead to people losing jobs. The road transport minister said the government will instead focus on training drivers as adequate driving skills can provide employment to 50 lakh people."We will not allow driver-less cars in India. India suffers a huge shortage of 22 lakh drivers... Cab aggregators take advantage of these. We are not going to promote any technology or policy that will render people jobless," Mr Gadkari said.He said the government is planning to introduce a cab aggregator platform where commuters could choose any mode of transportation such as electric four-wheeler taxis or two-wheelers.The government will only be a facilitator in this, but the platform will bring more competition and help commuters to have affordable public transportation, he said. He said the government will promote electric vehicles, but will not allow imports and rather would urge all major automobile companies to manufacture electric vehicles under the Make In India programme.The government is also planning to make global positioning system or GPS and satellite tracking mandatory in all public and private vehicles. "Talks are on with World Bank and Asian Development Bank to help India to replicate the London Transport Authority Model where all the public transportation buses would be replaced by luxury buses, and a common man can travel in them by paying about 40 per cent less price as compared to current fares," Mr Gadkari said.