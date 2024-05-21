Video: Bengaluru Uber Driver Gets Angry After Passenger Asks Him To Turn On AC

The driver refused his request, claiming that there was some problem with the AC.

Social media platforms are full of posts from disgruntled customers who have been having unpleasant experiences while booking cabs through Ola and Uber. Several customers have complained of abrupt cancellations, unruly cab drivers, scams and unfair charges. Recently, a video surfaced online showing an argument between an Uber cab driver and a passenger over the malfunctioning AC. In a post on X, Dr Atharv Dawar said that the driver got angry when he asked him to switch on the AC. The driver refused his request, claiming that there was some problem with it. Dr Dawar further said that the driver who initially spoke to him in Hindi, lost his cool and asked him to speak in Kannada.

''Since everyone is forming an opinion let me share the context here- 16sec video is 1st followed by the other video. I denied to sit in his friend's Indica as it didn't have AC and was filthy. Then I sat in his car and he talked to me in Hindi only,'' Mr Dawar wrote on X while sharing the two videos.

''But d moment I asked him to Turn on the AC he got charged up. Listen to him responding in Hindi AC nahi hai. It's not abt language here it's about arrogant n irresponsible person using Kannada language as smokescreen to continue scamming gullible people who travel to BLR for work,'' he further explained.

Watch the videos here:

Since everyone is forming an opinion let me share the context here- 16sec video is 1st followed by the other video. I denied to sit in his friend's Indica as it didn't have AC and was filthy. Then I sat in his car n he talked to me in Hindi only. pic.twitter.com/CeNhOuN5J0 — Dr. Atharv Dawar 🇮🇳 (@atharvdawar) May 20, 2024

In another post, the passenger complained about the driver on Uber Support and shared a photo of the cab number.

His post attracted the attention of many users who encountered similar experiences. One user wrote, ''It's scam only if the booking is for an AC car and he took such booking and refused to switch on. Yes his arrogance is objectionable.''

Another person commented, ''Not only in Blr, same thing happened to me in Delhi also. Was going to airport and the guy said, you can get down if you want but I won't turn on A/c. We already travelled 2-3 kms from my home and could miss my flight so has no choice. Complaining to Uber also doesn't help.''

A third added, ''The passenger seem to be nervous seeing the rowdy behaviour of the taxi driver. No point in talking so soberly sweetly with him in stead of taking alternative measure. That driver should be banned by all cab aggregators immediately.''

However, a fourth user defended the driver and said, ''What problem.. what problem...are you a mechanic? Will you fix AC.. he told many times it's not working .....you can get down or just complain in app after trip. If you keep insisting "what problem" any wil get rude... Not a language issue here..''