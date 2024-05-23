'Done': Bhavish Aggarwal As Ola Shifts To Krutrim From Microsoft's Azure

File photo

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday said that his company's entire workload has now been shifted from Microsoft Azure to its homegrown Krutrim cloud.

Mr Aggarwal had earlier announced that Ola, which was an existing customer of Microsoft Azur, will no longer avail of its services, and will shift its entire workload to his own AI venture Krutrim.

"Done. As committed, Azure spend is now 0. All workloads on Krutrim cloud. Within a week," he posted on X.

The Ola boss also said that he would help others also exit and move to "our own Indian stack".

"More than 2,500 developers have signed up!! Will be working with everyone to get onto our cloud services over coming weeks," he said.

Bhavish Aggarwal has been attacking Microsoft after its subsidiary LinkedIn removed his post that called out its AI for "imposing a political ideology on Indian users".

He had shared a screenshot from a generative AI response that used "they/their" pronouns to describe Mr Aggarwal.

Berating the "pronoun illness", Mr Aggarwal had said he hopes the practise doesn't reach India.

"...the pronouns issue I wrote about is a woke political ideology of entitlement which doesn't belong in India. I wouldn't have waded into this debate but clearly, LinkedIn has presumed Indians need to have pronouns in our life, and that we can't criticise it. They will bully us into agreeing with them or cancel us out," he wrote later.

Mr Aggarwal said India doesn't need lectures from Western companies on how to be inclusive and that "our culture didn't need pronouns to be inclusive for thousands of years".

He had also called out to the Indian developer community to build a DPI (digital public infrastructure) social media framework.