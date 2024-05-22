What Congress Couldnt Do In 60 Yrs, BJP Did In 10: Nitin Gadkari In Delhi

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asserted that the BJP-led central government accomplished in 10 years what the Congress could not do even in 60 years of its rule. Addressing a poll meeting in support of BJP's West Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Mr Gadkari asked people to vote for BJP if they want pollution-free air and water in the national capital.

"This election, in its truest sense, is for deciding the future of the country. I can tell you what the Congress could not do in 60 years, we did it in 10 years under Modiji. We have come to you with our report card," he told the gathering.

Praising Sehrawat, he said if people support her, she would work towards development.

"Choose the lotus symbol and the BJP. If you want to see India becoming a 'vishwa guru', the world's third-largest economy and want Delhi to be free from water pollution, noise pollution and air pollution, you should choose BJP. If these three things happen, the life span of Delhiites will increase by 10 years," he said.

Mr Gadkari said the country does not lack money but honest leaders. "Only under an able leadership will the country prosper," he added.

Talking about Delhi, he said that if the air pollution issue is addressed, the people's medical bills will see a reduction.

"Even if I stay in Delhi for three days, I develop infection. There are problems in Delhi -- traffic jams, pollution and lack of cleanliness. Nobody thought about addressing these issues in 60 years but only our government thought about Delhi," he said, highlighting various projects in the national capital funded by the central government.

At another poll meeting in Moti Nagar in support of the party's New Delhi constituency candidate Bansuri Swaraj, the former BJP chief asserted that India is changing because people gave opportunity to an honest leadership.

Remembering her mother and BJP the late Sushma Swaraj, he said she treated him like her younger brother.

"She stood behind me like a rock. I have two sisters and I consider Sushma ji my third sister. She did great work as Union external affairs minister. She is no longer with us.

"Bansuri is not standing in the polls just because she is Sushma ji's daughter. Bansuri is educated, knowledgeable, has a vision, is polite and can strengthen your voice and solve your problems," he added.

BJP National President J P Nadda held a road show in South Delhi Assembly Constituency in support of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also joined the campaign trail in Delhi.

