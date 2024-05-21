Spice Samples From MDH, Everest, Clear Food Authority Tests: Sources

Spices of Indian firms MDH and Everest --at the centre of a huge row over alleged contamination -- have received clearance from food regulator FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India). A test of 28 of 35 sample lifted from the factories of two companies found no presence of the cancer-causing pesticide ethylene oxide, sources have said.

The two spice firms have been battling controversy after questions were raised about their products in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS) said samples of several pre-packaged spices were found to contain ethylene oxide.

The CFS asked consumers not to buy and traders not to sell MDH's Madras Curry Powder, Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.

After Hong Kong's directive, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also ordered a recall of imported Everest Fish Curry Masala.

On April 22, FSSAI launched a nationwide inspection drive, ordering food commissioners to take samples of spices.

Shortly after, 9 samples from two manufacturing units of Everest spices and 25 samples from 11 manufacturing units of MDH were lifted and tested.

Of the 34 samples, reports of 28 have come and there is no presence of ethylene oxide in them, sources said.

There was no presence of ethylene oxide in any of the 300 samples of spices of other brands either. The spices available in Indian market have stood the test in terms of other parameters too, sources said.