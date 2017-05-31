What Priyanka Chopra Posted After Being Trolled For Wearing Dress To Meet PM Modi

Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin on Tuesday. Her meeting with PM Modi received criticism on social media as Twitter thought that the actress 'wasn't properly dressed to meet a national leader'

All India | Written by | Updated: May 31, 2017 09:46 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
What Priyanka Chopra Posted After Being Trolled For Wearing Dress To Meet PM Modi

Priyanka Chopra with mother Madhu Chopra in Berlin (Courtesy: priyankachopra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "You should have at least covered your legs," read one of the comments
  2. "Legs for days. It's the genes," Priyanka captioned her post
  3. Priyanka is currently promoting Baywatch in Berlin
Actress Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin on Tuesday. The 34-year-old actress is currently promoting her debut Hollywood film Baywatch in Berlin and attended the premiere in the night. Priyanka's meeting with PM Modi received criticism on social media as Twitter thought that the actress 'wasn't properly dressed to meet a national leader.' "Priyanka, you were sitting with the Prime Minister of our country. You should have at least had the basic sense of covering your legs," read one of the comments. However, Priyanka Chopra seems unperturbed and wrote a cryptic message on Instagram. "Legs for days... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin," she captioned an image of herself with her mother. In the picture, Priyanka looks chic in a slit denim dress while her mother wears a short skirt.

See Priyanka's post here:
 
 

Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Here are Priyanka's pictures from her meeting with PM Modi.
 
 


Priyanka Chopra totally rocked Baywatch's Berlin premiere on Tuesday night. She wore a short cream shimmer dress by Marc Jacobs. The actress was accompanied by her co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The actors also met David Hasselhoff, the original Mitch Buchannon, who played the protagonist in the show Baywatch.

The premiere was also attended by Madhu Chopra and Priyanka's brother Siddharth.
 
 

Finally a moment of chill with @sethnodrog @madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89 #baywatchinberlin

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Baywatch released on May 26 and the film hits Indian theatres on June 2. Priyanka plays antagonist Victoria Leeds in the film. Meanwhile, the actress is also seen in American television series Quantico, which is in its third season.

Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordon and also stars Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach.
 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READGoogle Co-Founder Reportedly Building $100 Million 'Air Yacht' To Help The Poor
priyanka choprapriyanka chopra baywatchNarenda Modipriyanka chopra in berlin

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket ScoreCBSE 10th ResultsFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................