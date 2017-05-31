What Priyanka Chopra Posted After Being Trolled For Wearing Dress To Meet PM Modi

Actress Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin on Tuesday. The 34-year-old actress is currently promoting her debut Hollywood film Baywatch in Berlin and attended the premiere in the night. Priyanka's meeting with PM Modi received criticism on social media as Twitter thought that the actress 'wasn't properly dressed to meet a national leader.' "Priyanka, you were sitting with the Prime Minister of our country. You should have at least had the basic sense of covering your legs," read one of the comments. However, Priyanka Chopra seems unperturbed and wrote a cryptic message on Instagram. "Legs for days... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin," she captioned an image of herself with her mother. In the picture, Priyanka looks chic in a slit denim dress while her mother wears a short skirt.
Highlights
- "You should have at least covered your legs," read one of the comments
- "Legs for days. It's the genes," Priyanka captioned her post
- Priyanka is currently promoting Baywatch in Berlin
See Priyanka's post here:
Here are Priyanka's pictures from her meeting with PM Modi.
Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. pic.twitter.com/vLzUSH5WR1— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 30, 2017
Priyanka Chopra totally rocked Baywatch's Berlin premiere on Tuesday night. She wore a short cream shimmer dress by Marc Jacobs. The actress was accompanied by her co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The actors also met David Hasselhoff, the original Mitch Buchannon, who played the protagonist in the show Baywatch.
The premiere was also attended by Madhu Chopra and Priyanka's brother Siddharth.
Baywatch released on May 26 and the film hits Indian theatres on June 2. Priyanka plays antagonist Victoria Leeds in the film. Meanwhile, the actress is also seen in American television series Quantico, which is in its third season.
Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordon and also stars Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach.