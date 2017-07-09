Veteran Actress Sumita Sanyal Dies At 71

Highlights Sunita Sanyal was born on October 9, 1945 Sumita Sanyal was married to Bengali revolutionary Subodh Roy She co-starred with Dilip Kumar in 1970 Bengali film Sagina Mahato

Saddened at the passing of veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. My condolences to her family, friends and fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 9, 2017

Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actress Sumita Sanyal

May her soul rest in peace — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) July 9, 2017

Veteran actress Sumita Sanyal died on Sunday, June 9, reports news agency ANI. She was 71. Apart from her brilliant contribution to Bengali cinema, she is best known for co-starring with with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in 1970 movie. Tweets of condolence began pouring in with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourning her death on Twitter, saying: "Saddened at the passing of veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. My condolences to her family, friends and fans." Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also condoled Ms Sanyal's death, writing: "Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. May her soul rest in peace." Sunita Sanyal was born on October 9, 1945.Netizens remembered Sunita Sanyal invoking her best known roles in movies like 1966'sand. "Her role in Aashirwad, Anand is unforgettable. Classical actress Sumita Sanyal was. God bless her," read a tweet. "Short but an impressive acting career she had. Specially her unforgettable performance in Satyajit Ray's Nayak. Rest in peace Sumita Sanyal," said another user on Twitter.The late actress famously co-starred with Uttam Kumar and portrayed the role of an ambitious actress in, written and directed by Satyajit Ray. Her memory will also be etched in the minds of movie aficionados for her role of a governess in Tarun Majumdar's 1971 suspense thrillerandare some of her other notable Bengali films. She also shared screen space with Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar in 1970 Bengali film. Sumita Sanyal also featured in Bollywood projects likeandSumita Sanyal was married to Bengali revolutionary Subodh Roy and is survived by a son.