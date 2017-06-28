Soha Ali Khan Trolled For Wearing Sari In Pic, Told She's 'Not Muslim' Soha Ali Khan wore a sari for what her followers are guessing was a traditional Bengali baby shower. Handful of comments appear to berate the actress for wearing a sari and for not posting an Eid greeting

645 Shares EMAIL PRINT Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu are expecting their first child. (Image courtesy: Soha Ali Khan) New Delhi: Highlights Soha Ali Khan was criticised for not posting an Eid greeting The pic is apparently from Soha's baby shower Soha's post has over 50,000 likes so far sari and poses with husband Kunal Khemu. The sari and the picture itself - but a handful of comments, in the vein of "shame on you, you are not Muslim," appear to berate the actress for wearing a sari (the unspoken criticism is that she should have worn a sharara or other forms of dress considered appropriate Eid wear) and for not posting an Eid greeting.



Several other comments defend Soha Ali Khan's right to wear what she pleases and reject the notion that her choice of outfit should be seen as a cultural betrayal. The post has over 50,000 likes so far.

It isn't a party without balloons ! @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:01am PDT



Just a month ago, Fatima Sana Shaikh was similarly Thugs Of Hindostan, had posted a photo of herself on a beach.



Actresses



Soha Ali Khan is the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan and the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Tiger Pataudi. She debuted in 2004's Bengali film Iti Srikanta and has starred in acclaimed projects such as Rang De Basanti and Antarmahal. Soha and Kunal Khemu married in January 2015 and are expecting their first child.



Actress Soha Ali Khan has been accused of not being Muslim enough in the comments thread of a picture she posted on Instagram. In the photo, shared yesterday, Soha wears a pinkand poses with husband Kunal Khemu. The 38-year-old actress is pregnant and while she didn't reveal what the occasion was, her followers are guessing that she was dressed for a traditional Bengali baby shower - Soha's mother Sharmila Tagore is Bengali. Most comments on the post are in praise of Soha'sand the picture itself - but a handful of comments, in the vein of "shame on you, you are not Muslim," appear to berate the actress for wearing a sari (the unspoken criticism is that she should have worn aor other forms of dress considered appropriate Eid wear) and for not posting an Eid greeting.Several other comments defend Soha Ali Khan's right to wear what she pleases and reject the notion that her choice of outfit should be seen as a cultural betrayal. The post has over 50,000 likes so far.Just a month ago, Fatima Sana Shaikh was similarly trolled on Instagram for wearing a swimsuit during Ramzan - Fatima, currently in Malta filming, had posted a photo of herself on a beach.Actresses Deepika Padukone and Sunny Leone were also recently shamed for outfits they wore in photoshoots.Soha Ali Khan is the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan and the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Tiger Pataudi. She debuted in 2004's Bengali filmand has starred in acclaimed projects such asand. Soha and Kunal Khemu married in January 2015 and are expecting their first child.