Soha Ali Khan's Eid 2024 Indulgence Included Biryani And Much More

Soha Ali Khan indulged into a mouthwatering Eid spread.

People worldwide celebrated the auspicious day of Eid with loads of fun, laughter, and food. This time, Eid 2024 was on April 11, and everyone, including the celebrities, celebrated the festival with much enthusiasm. One of them was actress Soha Ali Khan. Every now and then, Soha shares a glimpse of her food adventures which mostly consist of healthy food. On Thursday, the Tum Mile actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of how she enjoyed her Eid. And can you guess how she did it? Well, obviously with mouthwatering food! Soha shared a video of her friend Director Samar Iqbal Shaikh digging into a big kadhai of biryani. We can also spot what seems to be raita beside it, along with some vegetables and curries. And trust us when we say it, the spread looked delicious.

In the caption, Soha Ali Khan thanked her friend Director Shaikh for the food. She wrote, “Thank you for the Eid spread @summershakee - hearts and stomachs are both filled to bursting.” Check out the screenshot of Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story below.

Not just Soha Ali Khan but other Bollywood celebrities gorged on the mouthwatering food prepared on Eid 2024. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who happens to be Soha Ali Khan's sister-in-law, also gave a glimpse of her Eid indulgence. Taking to her Instagram stories, the star shared a picture of a big bowl of creamy sheer khurma. This traditional sweet dish is one of the most popular dishes to consume on Eid. In the caption, Kareena wished her fans and friends on Eid, revealing she won't be sharing her dessert with anyone. “This bowl is mine. Eid Mubarak friends," she wrote. Click here to read the full story.

Even 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra was missing the delicious food served during Eid. The Bajirao Mastani actress shared a picture of the crescent moon on her Instagram stories and revealed that she was missing “sheer khurma and biryani back at home.”

After seeing Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story, are you craving biryani too?