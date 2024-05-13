Gurugram Man Run Over By Neighbour After Argument Over Parking, Dies

The incident took place in the South City 2 on Sohna Road late Sunday night. (Representational)

A 31-year-old manager of an IT company was allegedly run over by a neighbour who also dragged him for metres on the bonnet of his car after a brawl, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the South City 2 on Sohna Road late Sunday night.

The younger brother of the victim, who too was dragged by the car is critical and is being treated in a hospital, said police.

According to police, on Sunday around 11.30 pm, a servant of Rishabh came to his house in a cab which the driver parked in front of the house of a neighbour, Manoj Bhardwaj, and an argument erupted between Manoj and the servant, said police.

In the meantime, Rishabh with his brother Ranjak, his mother, and his wife returned home after having dinner and a brawl broke out between Rishabh and Manoj, a senior police officer said.

In an escalation of the row, Manoj called some of his friends, and all of them together thrashed both the brothers.

Manoj did not stop with just that. He got into his Hyundai Creta, hit the two brothers, and dragged both of them on the car's bonnet for around 20 metres. The entire act was captured in a CCTV.

While Ranjak fell on one side, his brother Rishabh came under the car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. His brother is still critical, police said.

An FIR was registered against Manoj Bhardwaj and others under sections 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 50 Police Station on Monday, said police.

"An FIR has been registered against the unidentified and main accused Manoj Bhardwaj. We are conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon," SHO Inspector Satyawan said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)