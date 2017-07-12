Shah Rukh Khan, Doting Dad, Says AbRam Is Born Not For Stardom But For...

"More than stardom I believe he is born for lovedom," said SRK

All India | Written by | Updated: July 12, 2017 14:02 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shah Rukh Khan, Doting Dad, Says AbRam Is Born Not For Stardom But For...

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam waving at fans from Mannat

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'AbRam is born for lovedom,' said SRK
  2. 'Fortunate to get such love from so many,' he added
  3. 'He is blessed,' Shah Rukh added
Shah Rukh Khan's four-year-old son is an expert at being adorable. The little one seems well aware of his father's superstar-status - a bit of which has rubbed off on him as well. In a brief Twitter conversation on Tuesday, the 51-year-old actor was told that AbRam is perfectly cut out for stardom and in response, the actor said: "More than stardom I believe he is born for lovedom! So fortunate to get such love from so many, he is blessed." AbRam almost always accompanies his celebrity father to major events, something which he has been doing since he was a baby. For example, AbRam is spotted with Shah Rukh in the stadium gallery when Kolkata Knight Riders (Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team) are playing. Again AbRam has taken partial responsibility for Shah Rukh's Eid duties, waving at fans from the balcony of their Mumbai residence Mannat.

Well, this is what Shah Rukh has to say about AbRam's growing popularity.
 

Meanwhile AbRam, who is yet unaware of the pitfalls of stardom, loves every bit of the attention he gets from the paparazzi. It was only earlier this year when SRK said AbRam was upset for not being in enough photographs. Talking to PTI, Shah Rukh said: "I was at the airport, had to get back from Dubai and there were lots of people taking pictures with me. So, I said let me stand here, finish the pictures and board the plane and he wanted to be part of every picture. Halfway through, Ravi (bodyguard) just took him away but he got so disturbed. He said 'You're not allowing to me take pictures'."

Shah Rukh, please let him.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and AbRam are almost inseparable when in Mumbai. If you go for morning walks in the parks around Bandra, you will spot SRK in his BMW on his way to drop AbRam off to school. They also often go out on drives and hit the beach in Juhu for some fresh air.
 

Shah Rukh Khan and designer Gauri Khan married in 1991 and are also parents to Suhana, 17, and Aryan, 19.
 

Trending

Share this story on

10 Shares
ALSO READWhite House Under Siege By Trump Jr.'S Russia Revelations
shah rukh khanabramshah rukh abram

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersMOM Movie ReviewSpiderman HomecomingMoto E4 Plus launchedJio Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................