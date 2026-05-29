Gracie Abrams Expands Career With Biggest Tour Yet Across Three Continents

Gracie Abrams is getting ready for one of the biggest moments of her music career after announcing a massive world tour that will take her across North America, UK and Europe. The announcement comes days after she revealed the release of her third album, Daughter From Hell, on July 17, along with its lead track Hit The Wall, which has already given fans a preview of her next era of music.

Her upcoming concert, called The Look At My Life Tour, will begin in December with two shows in Denver. From there, the tour will continue across major cities in the United States, leading to a final four nights in March. After wrapping up the North American leg, Abrams will head to the European and UK schedule featuring 29 performances. The international tour is expected to continue until May 2027.

As per l'Officiel USA, Gracie Abrams will also be joined by several supporting artists. In North America, different shows will feature performances from musicians like Rachel Chinouriri, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Charlotte Lawrence, Grace Ives, Jensen McRae, The Japanese House, and Bella Kay. For the UK and European shows, Samia and Jake Minch will join as opening acts.

The Look At My Life Tour will begin on December 2 in Denver, followed by stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Nashville, Brooklyn, Toronto and Montreal. After finishing the North American, she will move to Europe in April. The European tour will start in Paris and include performances in cities such as Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Berlin and several others.

Tickets will first be available for presale on Gracie Abrams' official website starting June 2. A few days later, the remaining tickets will be released to the general public.

Daughter From Hell, which will be released on July 17, is Gracie Abrams' first album in two years. Her last album was The Secret of Us.