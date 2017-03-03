Sanjay Dutt's Security Roughs Up Media And Locals, Actor Apologises

The shooting of actor Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi had to be cancelled after fans gathered on the sets of the film near Agra and a scuffle broke out between mediapersons and the actor's security guards.
The incident took place when the film's unit was shooting at Kalakriti Taj VIP road yesterday. The bouncers started pushing the crowd, mediapersons and they even allegedly snatched their cameras, which led to a journalist registering a complaint against the film unit.
According to mid-day.com, despite adequate security, it was deemed unsafe for the two stars, Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, to begin filming and the shoot was called off, confirmed the film's director Omung Kumar.
"We were all set to roll, but thousands of people just took over our set. We couldn't manage the crowd; it was impossible to shoot that night. It was in the best interest of everyone to cancel it," said Mr Kumar.
The 57-year-old actor later apologised to journalists, saying had he been there, he would have stopped it.
"I want to make it clear that I was not even there on the set when it happened. I had already packed up and left for my hotel. But if I had been there, it would not have happened for sure. I would have sorted it out with a 'jaadu ki jhappi'. I even talked to the media people after the incident and apologized to them," Mr Dutt told reporters during a press conference.
He added, "I want to thank the people of Agra who have shown so much love to our film unit. I just want to say that I need your support. The city is being promoted through our film and if something like this happens, it is shameful for everyone."
(with inputs from PTI)