Pic: Google's Special Doodle As India Votes In Second Phase Of Lok Sabha Election

As India continues its monumental democratic exercise, Google on Friday joined in to mark the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with a symbolic gesture.

Google launched a Doodle on its homepage, replacing its iconic logo with an image depicting an uplifted index finger marked with ink - a symbol synonymous with the democratic process of Indian elections.

By clicking on the Doodle, users are directed to the search results related to the latest updates on the elections in India.

Photo Credit: Google

Polling commenced today across 88 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both took to social media platforms to encourage citizens to participate in record numbers.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of each vote, urging young and female voters to turn out in great numbers.

Similarly, Mr Shah appealed to citizens to contribute to the democratic process by exercising their right to vote for a stronger, secure, and prosperous nation.

The voting process, which began at 7 am and will be concluded at 6 pm, is part of a seven-phased Lok Sabha election, scheduled to end on June 1, with vote counting set for June 4.

