JEE Advanced Registrations To Begin On April 27, Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will begin with the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination - Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) on April 27, 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can register themselves online on the official website of JEE Advanced 2024.

The deadline to register for the exam is May 7, 2024. The registrations have been revised from the previous date of April 21- 30. The exam is scheduled for May 26, 2024.



Candidates will have the option to make payment for completing the registration process by May 10, 2024. The registration fees for students is Rs 3,200. The fees for female candidates is Rs 1,600. For candidates belonging to the SC,ST and PwD candidates, the fees is Rs 1,600. Registration fee once paid is non-refundable and non-transferable.

The admit cards will be available for downloading from May 17, 2024- May 26, 2024. The cards will include details about the candidate's name, roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2024, photograph, signature, date of birth and address for correspondence and category.

The exam will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper will consist of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Appearing for both the papers is compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections, that is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The JEE (Advanced) is conducted to offer admission at IITs into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the organising institute for the JEE Advanced 2024.