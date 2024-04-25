JoSAA Counselling 2024: Check Schedule, Registration Fee And Other Key Details

JoSAA 2024 will include around 118 institutes, comprising IITs, NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and others.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday announced Result for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 2024. Those who qualified the exam can apply for the counselling.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the schedule for the registration process. The application process is set to start from June 10.

Candidates who cleared the exam can register for JEE Advanced scheduled to begin from April 27. The JEE Advanced exam is slated for May 26 and results will be announced on June 9.

Also Read | JAM 2024: Registration Deadline Extended For Admission, Check Details

Successful candidates in the JEE Advanced exam will be eligible for the counselling process, facilitating admissions to prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Conducted by JoSAA, counselling is set to start from June 10, 2024.

The JoSAA counselling process includes registration, choice filling and locking, seat allocation, and acceptance of seats.

Accepted candidates must report to the institute for document verification and admission formalities.

Required documents include Class 10 and 12 Mark sheets/Certificates, Category certificate (if applicable), PwD certificate (if applicable), Bank details, Medical certificate, OCI/PIO card (if applicable), Passport/Citizenship certificate (if applicable), and JEE Main/Advanced admit card.

JoSAA Counselling Fees:

There is no charge for choice filling, but there's a seat acceptance fee (SAF) of Rs 20,000 for SC/ST/PwD categories and Rs 45,000 for General/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories.

Participating Institutes:

JoSAA 2024 will include around 118 institutes, comprising IITs, NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and others.