JoSAA Counselling 2024: All You Need To Know About NIT+System

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) oversees the counselling process for JEE Main rank holders aiming to secure admission into prestigious institutions, including National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). The fifth and final round of counselling specifically announces seat allotments under the NIT+ system.

Components of the NIT+ System

The NIT+ system comprises a comprehensive list of institutions offering undergraduate degrees in engineering, technology, and architecture. It includes 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, three SPAs, and 33 other-GFTIs.

Payment and Seat Allocation Process

Successful candidates in JoSAA 2024 counselling for the NIT+ system are required to pay the Partial Admission Fee (PAF) by July 23. This fee is mandatory for all seat allocations within the NIT+ system across any round of JoSAA 2024. Failure to meet this deadline results in the rejection of the allocated seat, which then becomes available in subsequent CSAB 2024 special rounds.

PAF Details

The Partial Admission Fee (PAF) amounts to Rs 20,000 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, GEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and ST-PwD categories, and Rs 45,000 for all other candidates. Once paid, the PAF can be adjusted against the final institute admission fee but remains non-refundable upon confirmation of admission.

State Code of Eligibility

Candidates receive a State Code of Eligibility based on the location of their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination center. This code aligns with those specified in the JEE Main 2024 information bulletin and is irrespective of the candidate's native place or current residence.

Quota Distribution

Seats for academic programs at NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and PEC Chandigarh are divided into Home State Quota and Other States Quota. The Home State Quota is reserved for candidates whose state code of eligibility matches the location of the institute, while the Other States Quota encompasses all other states and union territories.