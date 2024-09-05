Advertisement

IIT Ropar Invites Applications For PhD Programmes For January 2025 Intake

The PhD programmes offer fellowships of up to Rs 2 lakh for students to attend national and international conferences

IIT Ropar provides world-class research facilities.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar is currently accepting applications for its PhD programs for the January 2025 intake, under the academic year 2024-25. Eligible candidates interested in pursuing doctoral research can apply through the official website. The deadline for submitting applications is September 23, 2024. Applicants are required to submit separate applications for each department they wish to apply to.

The PhD program offers fellowships of up to Rs 2 lakh for students to attend national and international conferences. IIT Ropar provides world-class research facilities, including advanced equipment and research laboratories, with a highly qualified faculty guiding the students.

PhD Programs Available:

  • Regular PhD
  • PMRF PhD (Lateral/Direct)
  • Part-Time PhD / Sponsored Category / External Registration Program (ERP): Allows candidates to continue their research while working.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a degree in one of the following:

  • MTech/ME/MD/MSc/MBA/MA/MBBS/BTech/BE or an equivalent qualification.
  • For BTech and BE candidates, a valid score in GATE/CSIR/UGC-NET/DST-INSPIRE/JEST/NBHM, or any other national fellowship, is required.

Available Departments:

Engineering

Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Materials Engineering, AI & Data Engineering, CREED.

Sciences

Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics.

Humanities and Social Sciences
Psychology, English Literature, Interdisciplinary Studies, Linguistics, Economics, Management.

Application Process:

  • Visit the official IIT Ropar website.
  • Select "Create new account."
  • Enter a valid username and email address.
  • Verify the email using the link provided in the verification mail.
  • Complete all sections of the application form and click "Final Submission."
  • To make changes to a submitted application, use the edit section and resubmit.

Shortlisted candidates for the written test or interview will be notified via email. They must bring a printed copy of their submitted application and relevant original and photocopied documents.

Selection Process:

Candidates who meet the educational qualifications and departmental criteria will be invited for a written test and/or interview conducted by the respective department's Selection Committee.

Admission is based on the performance in the interview, which may be preceded by a written test. Meeting the minimum eligibility does not guarantee a call for the test/interview, as further shortlisting may be done based on academic performance.

Reservation of Seats:

Reservations are available for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) as per Government of India regulations.

Categories of admission:

Regular Full-Time PhD:

Institute Fellowship: Candidates receive a research assistantship/fellowship as per Ministry of Education norms.
Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme: Candidates are eligible for the Visvesvaraya fellowship.
Government/Semi-Government Fellowship Holders: Includes PMRF, CSIR-JRF, UGC-JRF, DST-INSPIRE, etc.

Fellowship Through Project (FTP): Research fellows working on institute projects can apply for the PhD programme.

Self-Financed (SF) Candidates: Candidates admitted without financial support from IIT Ropar. DST-INSPIRE provisional fellowship holders may apply in this category.

Sponsored Candidates (SW): Candidates sponsored by their employers can enrol without financial support from IIT Ropar.

Part-Time PhD:

External Registration Program (ERP): Candidates employed in R&D organisations, academic institutions, or industry can pursue a PhD while working. They must have a local supervisor from their organisation and an institute supervisor from IIT Ropar.

IIT Ropar Regular Staff: Permanent non-teaching staff members can apply for the PhD programme.

Candidates in the part-time and ERP categories must meet specific employment requirements, and temporary or outsourced employees are not eligible.

