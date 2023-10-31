IIT Ropar Invites Applications For Post Of Chief Executive Officer

Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar (IIT-Ropar) and Panjab University, Chandigarh (PU) have been sanctioned northern region Science and Technology cluster by the government of India with an aim to connect knowledge producers with knowledge consumers and end-users. The move will enhance the regional industrial base at par with the global industry. The cluster is situated at the PU - Chandigarh Campus and would be a Section-8 Company (non-profit organisation).

The cluster will focus on the following themes- Agriculture and Food Processing, Indigenous Technology Development and Optimization, Pharma/ Healthcare and Medical Devices, Waste Management & Wealth from Waste and Sustainable Mobility & Green Energy.

Applications are invited for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) who will be responsible for devising a strategic plan for the operations of the Cluster to achieve well-defined goals.

The job role will include strategizing and initiating processes to support the faculty members, students, Research and Development collaborators for their day-today requirements, Coordinating academic events, workshops, training programmes, etc. Enhancing the Cluster's visibility and looking for possible collaborations, startups, and companies for the transfer of technologies developed in the Northern Region.

The job role further involves exploring avenues to generate funds in terms of projects, technology transfer, etc, in India and abroad and establishing an innovation ecosystem by interacting, selecting, and onboarding a robust group of mentors, investors, and business advisors.

Qualification and Experience required

MBA with a degree in any field of Science and Technology and Engineering with excellent written and oral communication skills. The candidates with higher qualification with or without an MBA degree may be given preference.

A preferably 8-year experience with at least 3-years managerial experience in translational work of research into the product in Industry, association, and similar organisations. Preference will be given to the candidates who have professional work experience in research, innovation, technology development, strategy, marketing and business development, international development in academia, industry or government in India or an International location in the domain of Science and Technology.

The maximum age limit of the candidates is 40 years.

Pay

The person appointed will be entitled for a fixed salary of Rs 15-18 LPA-CTC (negotiable within the band). An initial period of appointment will be one year, extendable for 2 more years based on the performance. Interested candidates can submit their applications to directorrdc@pu.ac.in along with their detailed CV by November 30, 2023.