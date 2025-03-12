IIT Seats Doubled In The Country To 1.35 Lakh In 10 years: Minister

The total number of students in 23 IITs have increased 100 per cent from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh in the past 10 years. The information was revealed by the Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar during a session in Lok Sabha on Monday. Moreover, the government is also working towards improving the current status of IITs in the country. Additional infrastructure will be created in the five IITs, started after 2014 to facilitate education for 6,500 more students. IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT-BHU Varanasi, IIT Tirupati, and IIT Patna were now running from a permanent campuses and over Rs 1,830 was allocated for these institutions in the 2024-25 financial years.



In the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that IIT Patna will see expanded hostel and campus facilities.



Besides IITs, the government will also address the growing demand for medical professionals in the country. Around 10,000 new seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals next year, contributing to the target of 75,000 additional seats over five years, Ms Sitharaman mentioned in the Union Budget 2025.



A new Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for education will be set up with an outlay of Rs 500 crore. This follows previous AI centers focused on agriculture, healthcare, and sustainable cities.

The government will also build five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling. These centres will collaborate with global experts to design curricula, train instructors, develop a skills certification framework, and conduct periodic reviews.