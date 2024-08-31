IIT Madras Data Science Admission 2024: Registration Ends Soon, Details Here

The registration process for admission to the Data Science Programme for the September 2024 batch will close on September 15. Those looking to upskill to meet the growing demand for data scientists in the job market can apply by visiting the official website. The qualifier examination is scheduled for October 27, and the results will be announced on November 1. Students who have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination are eligible to apply, regardless of age or previous academic background. Accepted candidates can begin the program immediately.

Students who have completed their Class 11 final exams may also apply but must have completed Class 12 before starting the programme.

Application Process

To apply for the Data Science course, follow these steps:

Go to the official IIT Madras website, iitm.ac.in.

Click on the "Study at IITM" link located on the homepage ticker.

From the dropdown menu, select "Non-Campus BS Degree."

Choose the "Data Science Course" from the available options, which will open a new page.

Click on the registration link and enter the required details.

Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the completed form and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Application Fees

Rs 3,000 for General and OBC applicants

Rs 1,500 for SC/ST and PwD (≥40% disability) applicants

Rs 750 for SC/ST applicants who are also PwD (≥40% disability)

An additional exam fee applies for those opting to take the Qualifier Exam at an international exam centre. Payments should be made online. Candidates are advised to visit the official IIT Madras website for more details.