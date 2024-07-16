JoSAA Counselling 2024: Final Seat Allotment Result For IITs, NITs To Be Out On July 17

JoSAA Counselling 2024 Results: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the results for the final round 5 of JoSAA counselling 2024 for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) on July 17. The IIT course-specific admission results will be released by 5 pm. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, josaa.nic.in.

Those who are allotted seats are required to pay their fees and submit the required documentation by the specified deadline to confirm their admission. If candidates fail to submit the documents by the deadline, the allocated seat will be cancelled, despite the payment of the 'Seat Acceptance Fee' in advance.

"The allotted seat will be cancelled if the candidate does not upload required documents within the deadline, even if they have paid the 'Seat Acceptance Fee' using the prepayment provision," states the official website.

First-year classes to begin by July 30

IITs will decide the number of additional seats available in various programs. They are required to ensure that at least 20% of undergraduate enrollments are female students. First-year classes will begin by July 30, although some IITs may start classes after August 1. Usually, the academic year commences in July and ends in June.

Next steps

After the announcement of JoSAA round 5 counselling seat allotment results, candidates will have to self-report to IITs and the NIT by 5 pm on July 22. They must also upload documents and pay fees by the same deadline as late applications will not be accepted. The last date to respond to queries is July 23.

The facility to withdraw seats in the NIT+ system will be available from July 17 to 23.