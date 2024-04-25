JAM 2024: Registration Deadline Extended For Admission, Check Details

JAM 2024 Admission: The initial list is scheduled to be released on May 31.

The registration deadline for admission through the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) has been extended. Those seeking admission to the master's and PhD programmes offered by IITs can submit their applications until April 29 by visiting the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 750 to complete their registration.

JAM 2024 facilitates admissions to various postgraduate programs including MSc, MSc(Tech), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-MTech dual degree, and MSc-PhD dual degree.

JAM 2024 aims to fill a total of 3,000 seats across 89 postgraduate programs at 21 IITs for the academic year 2024-25. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is conducting the examination.

IIT Madras announced the withdrawal of the joint MSc-PhD program in Chemical and Molecular Biology, which was offered by IIT Kharagpur, from JAM 2024.

In addition to the IITs, more than 2,000 seats at the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc) will also be filled.

The initial admission list for JAM 2024 is scheduled to be released on May 31, and candidates will have until June 4 to make payments for seat reservations. The second admission list is set to be published on June 12.

Applicants who have been offered and confirmed their acceptance of the seat must make an online payment of the seat booking fee of Rs 15,000 for the General/OBC-NCL/EWS category and Rs 7,500 for the SC/ST/PwD category within the specified timeframe.