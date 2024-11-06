IIT JAM 2025 Application Correction Window Opens, Check Details

IIT JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has opened the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) today. The last date to modify applications is November 18. Registered candidates can make corrections by visiting the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.



The official website reads: "The JOAPS 2024 portal is now open for exam data modifications. Candidates can make changes by paying the required change fee along with any applicable difference amount."

The admit cards for the JAM entrance test will be available in early January. The exam is scheduled for February 2, 2025, and results will be announced on March 19, 2025. Scorecards will be available for download from March 25, 2025. Admissions for the new session will begin on April 2, 2025.

However, the deadline to upload a valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificate is November 20, 2024.

IIT JAM 2025: Eligibility

The exam is open to all nationalities, with no age restriction. Candidates completing their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible to apply.

Candidates will be evaluated in seven subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The admission process will consist of four rounds, with additional rounds if vacancies persist.

The JAM 2025 scores will be used for admissions to over 2,300 seats in institutions, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune and Bhopal, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET). These admissions will be facilitated through the Common Counselling Portal (CCMN).

