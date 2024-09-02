IIT JAM 2025: Registration To Begin Tomorrow, Check Steps To Register

IIT JAM 2025: Steps To Apply
- Go to the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the registration link
- A new page will appear on the screen
- Enter your credentials and register
- Pay the registration fee
- Submit your application
- Download the application form
Candidates will be evaluated in seven subjects, including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The admission process will consist of four rounds, with additional rounds if vacancies persist.
IIT JAM 2025: Eligibility
- The exam is open to all nationalities
- There is no age restriction for this exam
- Candidates who will complete their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible to apply
JAM is conducted annually to fill seats across various postgraduate programmes. The programmes include M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree programmes. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is the organising institute for this year's examination.
The JAM 2025 scores will be used for admissions to over 2,300 seats in institutions, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune and Bhopal, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET). These admissions will be facilitated through the Common Counselling Portal (CCMN).