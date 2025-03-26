JAM 2025 Admission Portal Opens For Master's Programmes In IITs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will open the admission portal for Joint Admission Test for various Master's programmes from March 26, 2025. Eligible candidates, based on their respective category and performance in the JAM 2025 admission test, can apply through the JOAPS portal at https://joaps.iitd.ac.in/. The deadline to apply for the course across 22 IITs is April 9, 2025.

All eligible candidates have received their scorecards via the JOAPS portal with their existing credentials. Admissions will be conducted in four rounds, and candidates will have the opportunity to select programmes and institutes based on their qualifying test papers.

IIT Delhi conducted the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 on February 2, 2025.

Over 66,000 students applied for the exam. Of these, around 83 per cent attended the exam. More than 30 per cent of candidates, totaling over 16,600 individuals, have qualified across all categories.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 was conducted on February 2, 2025. The examination is held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format featuring seven test papers. The test includes three types of objective questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The JAM is held to facilitate admission to MSc, MSc (Tech.), MS (Research), MSc-MTech. dual degree, and Joint MSc-PhD programmes at 22 IITs and 31 result-sharing institutes, including IISc, IISER, IIPR, and CCMN. The exam was conducted in seven science subjects: physics, chemistry, geology, mathematics, biotechnology, economics, and mathematical statistics.