IIT JAM 2025 Application Process To Close Soon, Check Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2025: The examination is scheduled for February 2.
IIT JAM 2025: IIT Delhi will soon close the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. The last date to register for the exam is October 11, 2024. Interested and eligible students can register by visiting the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
IIT JAM 2025: Steps To Apply
- Step 1. Go to the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in
- Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link
- Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen
- Step 4. Enter your credentials and register
- Step 5. Pay the registration fee
- Step 6. Submit your application
- Step 7. Download the application form
Candidates will be evaluated in seven subjects, including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The admission process will consist of four rounds, with additional rounds if vacancies persist.
IIT JAM 2025: Eligibility
- The exam is open to all nationalities
- There is no age restriction for this exam
- Candidates who will complete their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible to apply
Important Dates
- Last date to change the Examination Cities/Test Papers/Category/Gender: November 18, 2024
- Last date to upload a valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificate: November 20, 2024
- Confirmation of Compensatory Time/Scribe Assistance: December 30, 2024
- Availability of JAM Admit Cards: Early January 2025
- Date of Examination: February 2, 2025
- Announcement of the Results: March 19, 2025
- Availability of Scorecards for download: March 25, 2025
- Portal for Admission Opens: April 2, 2025
JAM is conducted annually to fill seats across various postgraduate programmes. These programmes include MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhDDual Degree programmes. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is the organising institute for this year's examination.