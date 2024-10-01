IIT JAM 2025 Application Process To Close Soon, Check Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2025: IIT Delhi will soon close the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. The last date to register for the exam is October 11, 2024. Interested and eligible students can register by visiting the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Candidates will be evaluated in seven subjects, including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The admission process will consist of four rounds, with additional rounds if vacancies persist.

IIT JAM 2025: Eligibility

The exam is open to all nationalities

There is no age restriction for this exam

Candidates who will complete their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible to apply

Important Dates

Last date to change the Examination Cities/Test Papers/Category/Gender: November 18, 2024

Last date to upload a valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificate: November 20, 2024

Confirmation of Compensatory Time/Scribe Assistance: December 30, 2024

Availability of JAM Admit Cards: Early January 2025

Date of Examination: February 2, 2025

Announcement of the Results: March 19, 2025

Availability of Scorecards for download: March 25, 2025

Portal for Admission Opens: April 2, 2025

JAM is conducted annually to fill seats across various postgraduate programmes. These programmes include MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhDDual Degree programmes. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is the organising institute for this year's examination.